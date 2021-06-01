Veteran-Laiden NDSU Baseball Feeling Confident Heading into NCAA Regional

Bison arrive in Palo Alto on Wednesday & practice for the first time on Thursday

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State baseball is one more sleep away from leaving for California and the Palo Alto regional. With it being the first time this Bison team has played this late into the year, the routine has been all about keeping it simple.

The Bison have kept their practices light taking batting practice and doing individual drills and workouts. Upon arrival on Wednesday, the team has to pass COVID protocol before being allowed to get their first looks on the field Thursday before Friday’s game.

The veteran-laiden squad has waited for this opportunity and with it finally being here the anticipation level is high.

“This team just has a big belief in each other and our defense can carry us really far against anybody because we have Bennett (Hostetler) out there,” senior third baseman Tucker Rohde said. “We have some of the best outfielders in the country. Our pitching staff has the ability to get anyone out so I think we have a good shot and everyone has confidence in each other.”

“Were optimistic about it. We want to continue playing our best baseball and to obviously win,” sophomore second baseman Peter Brookshaw said. “That’s how we feel about it and we think we can compete with anyone in the country.”

It’s the first ever meeting between the Bison and the Cardinal. You can watch the match-up Friday at 3 on ESPN3.