Data breach affects hundreds of employees at Ralph Engelstad Arena

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – Hundreds of employees at the Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks are affected by a data security breach.

General manager Jody Hodgson sent a message to employees, saying the breach resulted in the access to some employee payroll files.

About 320 employees are affected and will be getting a notification letter in the mail on steps to protect their information.

Hodgson says investigators, including the FBI, believe the suspect is outside the U.S. and specializes in cyber and ransomware attacks.