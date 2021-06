Fargo Police arrest man accused of stabbing girlfriend

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A Fargo man is accused of stabbing his girlfriend.

Officers were sent to the 4200 block of 9th Avenue Circle South around 6:30 Wednesday night.

Fargo Police say 20-year-old Christian Underwood stabbed a woman in the arm and ran before officers arrived. He was found in a vehicle and arrested for suspicion of aggravated domestic assault.

The woman has non-life threatening injuries.