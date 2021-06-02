Moorhead Boys Lacrosse Seeking First Postseason Victory After First Winning Season

Spuds play Becker in the section playoffs on Thursday

MOORHEAD, Minn. — In just their second season as a program, Moorhead boys lacrosse continues to find success. After a 5-6 record in year one, an 8-3 record in year two has already clinched them their first winning season.

It can all go a step further on Thursday when the Spuds play in their first postseason game against Becker in the section 8A playoffs. Earning the three seed it gives them a good shot at not only getting that first win but also making a run.

With not getting the chance to compete last season, it was the work the team was able to put in off the field that has sparked their play.

“That extra time we had off last summer helped quite a bit. Getting to know the new guys. Work the freshman into the program because we have a younger team this year,” senior Kenny Bohney said. “It was a lot of hard work in the off season especially with quarantine. We were able to spend a little more time on the fundamentals and able to get the new guys in. It was able to help the rest of the team better.”

“It’s been great. It’s hard when a lot of people haven’t played lacrosse and lots of people on varsity haven’t played lacrosse,” captain and junior goaltender Gavin Lindberg said. “Its happened pretty quick but we’ve adapted well.”

That section game is at home Thursday night starting at 7.