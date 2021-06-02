ND deer hunting license deadline approaches

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department still can't meet the needs of hunters looking to get a license.

NORTH DAKOTA (KVRR) –It may be too early to think about hunting deer, but for those looking forward to the start of the season time is running out to get a license.

The deadline for North Dakota deer hunting applications closes at 11:59 and with a high demand for licences that deadline could come sooner than expected.

With just more than three thousand more licenses available than last year’s season, an expert says the North Dakota Game and Fish Department still can’t meet the needs of hunters looking to get a license.

“So we’ll have over 70,000 available this year, the problem is we still have a demand. We’ll have somewhere between 90,000 and 100,000 people that will apply for a deer license. So, if you do the math, just because you want to hunt deer doesn’t mean you’ll get a tag,” North Dakota Game & Fish Department Biologist Doug Leier said.

Deer hunting season starts November 5 at noon.

Click here for a link to apply for a license.