Recycling truck driver found dead in Audubon

AUDUBON, Minn. (KVRR) – A 43 year old Foley, Minnesota man is found dead in a parking lot in Audobun.

The Becker County Sheriff’s Office was sent to Team Industries around 2:00 Wednesday afternoon for a report of equipment touching a power line.

When first responders got there, they found a Northern Metal recycling semi parked with the hydraulic bed extension resting on an overhead power line.

Joseph Boyle was found near the truck and was pronounced dead at the scene.