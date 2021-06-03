Bomb squad says device found at apartment building isn’t active

UPDATE: The Red River Valley Bomb team says the device is not active and there is no danger.

Police have not described what type of device was found.

All roads have reopened.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Police have evacuated an apartment building on the 2400 block of 33rd Avenue South due to a suspicious device found outside the entrance door.

Thirty-third Avenue South is closed from 23rd to 25th streets south and 22nd Street is closed from 32nd to 33rd avenues south.

The Red River Valley Bomb team is investigating.

