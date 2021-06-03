Update: Fargo Police resolve standoff with man who doused home with gasoline

FARGO (KVRR) – A man involved in an overnight standoff with police after he poured gasoline on a south Fargo home has been taken into custody.

At around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to 1717 13 1/2 St. S. For several hours, police tried to communicate with the man, who threatened to start the home on fire.

Several fire trucks and emergency personnel were staged nearby as a precaution.

Twenty-five-year-old Tristan Patrick Olson was located near the home, outside the police perimeter. Police say Olson was provided medical attention and transported to the Cass County Jail on suspicion of terrorizing.

No injuries were reported.