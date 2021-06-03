Man douses Fargo home with gas threatening to burn it down

25 year old Tristan Olson was found nearby and arrested

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – People in South Fargo were woken up early Thursday morning when one of their neighbors threatened to burn down a house.

First responders were called to a house on 1700 block of 13 ½ street which was initially described as a structure fire but later turned into a domestic dispute.

“For a disturbance there was a man inside the residence destroying the inside of the house. There was another adult female and a young child in the house we were able to get them out and they are safe with us,” Fargo Police Sgt. Travis Moser said.

When officers responded, they said 25-year-old Tristan Olson had doused the house with gasoline and threatened to start it on fire. Officers evacuated homes and the surrounding area in order to contact Olson.

“Officers responded, set up a perimeter and tried to establish communication with Olson for several hours without being successful,” Fargo Police spokesperson Jessica Schindeldecker said.

Fargo Fire helped officers make the house safe to enter and a team cleared the house without finding Olson. He was found nearby and was provided medical attention and transported to the Cass County Jail.

“So ultimately we didn’t have information that would lead us to believe he was not inside the house so our main goal is to make sure that we are not only keeping him safe inside the house but also the home owners and the people who were in the surrounding area,” Schindeldecker said.

Olson is facing terrorizing charges and police reported no injuries.