N.D. Girls State Soccer Roundup: Shanley, Sheyenne, Davies Advance

Three EDC teams advance to semifinals at state soccer tournament

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Day one of the North Dakota girls state soccer tournament wrapped up at Cushman Field in Grand Forks.

Minot held West Fargo scoreless in game.

Shanley topped Bismarck 3-1 to set up a rematch of the 2019 state title game with Minot.

The EDC champs, Sheyenne, shutout Jamestown 4-0 and Davies topped Mandan in double OT 2-1.