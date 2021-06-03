Police alarmed as drug overdoses rise sharply in Fargo

FARGO (KVRR) – Fargo Police say there’s been an alarming increase in the number of drug overdoses in 2021.

As of May 31, police responded to 67 reports of overdoses, 13 of which were fatal. A total of 91 overdoses were reported in 2020.

Police are seeing a new trend in the use of M30s, Oxycodone, or Percocet with Fentanyl. The pills are typically small, round, and blue in color. Some pills have “M30” stamped on them, but some have no markings.

Police say if anyone is with a person experiencing an overdose, call 911 immediately. North Dakota law protects victims of an overdose from prosecution for taking and possessing illegal drugs and also protects those present during an overdose situation if they remain on scene until assistance arrives and cooperate with the medical treatment of the victim.

Narcan is available free of charge at the Harm Reduction Center, located at 510 5th St. N. They are open Monday and Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday from 1 to 5 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to Noon, and can be reached at 701-298-6982

Police say if you suspect illegal drug activity is occurring in your neighborhood, call the Narcotics Unit at 701-241-1405.