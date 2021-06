1,600 Xcel Energy customers in the dark in Mayville & Portland

NORTH DAKOTA (KVRR) – According to the Xcel Energy website, 1,600 customers are without power in Mayville and Portland.

The outage was reported around 7:40 Friday night. Xcel says power is expected to be restored at 11:00. Thunderstorms are rolling through the area and temperatures have gotten up to 100 degrees.

Xcel Energy has not said what caused the outages.