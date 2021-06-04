Donny Schatz Making Debut in NASCAR Truck Series

Racing in Knoxville on July 9th

WEST FARGO, N.D. — It’s no question how well West Fargo’s Donny Schatz has done racing in the World Out of Outlaws. He’s a 10-time champion and owns the third most wins all-time among drivers. However, on July 9th you’ll see him take on a new venture.

Schatz debuts in the NASCAR Truck Series racing on a track in Knoxville where he’s taken home 10 victories in the world of outlaws. It’ll be the first truck series race at the track. He’ll drive the number 17 little giant Ford for Gilliland Racing on the half mile dirt oval.

Its an opportunity that has been a year in the making and Schatz says made sense.

“A year ago, I was asked about the opportunity and if I was interested. I say yeah, I’ll take a look at anything,” Schatz said. “I was not interested in look at anything pavement wise but dirt it fit. It’s what I do. It’s who I am. This is just the perfect timing. Perfect opportunity. We’ll have the opportunity to bring some of our sponsors with us as well as bring some new people in with little giant brand. July 9th there is no outlaws race. Its very odd to not have a friday night race in july but it was just a great opportunity to make it all work.”

So far in 2021, Schatz has 15 top-five finishes and 19 top-ten finishes through 27 races and sits fourth in the series standings sitting one win shy of 300. He’ll race at Red River Valley Speedway in August.