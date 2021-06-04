Golden Drive grills out to help the homeless

For $2 a meal you can get either a brat or hot dog with a bag of chips and a drink.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) –The Golden Drive is grilling up a feast while raising awareness for and helping out homeless youth.

To help provide underwear for homeless kids in need, the Golden Drive is serving up Brats and Hot Dogs at the 13th Avenue Cash Wise in Fargo today and tomorrow from 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

“It’s amazing for just $2 I think and for what you’re doing you’re helping our homeless children and we need to help. We try to do the best we can for our homeless children and the golden drive wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for this great community supporting the kids,” Golden Drive Founder Sue Baron said.

You can call or text ahead to place your order at 701-850-7362.