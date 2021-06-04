Health experts: dry heat easier to deal with than high humidity

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – With record temperatures reaching 100 degrees, it’s important to know the difference between dry and humid heat.

According to medical experts, dry heat is usually better even though it can lead to dehydration. It’s also important to stay hydrated and to keep fluids constantly in your body.

If you are out in the heat, sweating may not always be a bad thing after all.

“Dry heat allows sweat to evaporate therefore promoting a better cooling process compared to humid heat kind of limits that evaporation cooling process. So you know they can both hydration is important in both cases but often dry heat is tolerated a little better,” Family Nurse Practitioner Sarah Hanish said.

It’s recommended people cover their skin as much as possible when working outside.