Mapleton tax preparer sentenced for filing fraudulent returns

FARGO (KVRR) – A Mapleton, N.D. man will spend 18 months in federal prison for preparing false tax returns.

Forty-three-year-old Benjamin Boway was also sentenced to one year of supervised release and ordered to pay $134,498 in restitution and $500 in special assessment fees.

Federal prosecutors say Boway, the owner of Bennie Tax Services, filed fraudulent tax returns for clients, claiming that the taxpayers were entitled to credits and deductions that Boway knew were not legitimate.