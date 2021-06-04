Play of the Week Nominees: June 6

Sheyenne, Moorhead battle for play of the week

FARGO, N.D. — As North Dakota and Minnesota continue, players continue to step up for their teams. Both of this week’s Chris Heise HS Play of The Week nominees came from soccer and lacrosse.

In the girls state soccer quarterfinals, Sheyenne’s Anna Kramer scores on a free kick leading the Mustangs to a 4-0 win over Jamestown.

In the section 8A tournament, Moorhead girls lacrosse Lauren Heneman scored one of 13 goals on the night to advance with a win over Sartell-Sauk Rapids.