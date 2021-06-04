Reward offered for information on Audubon house fire

AUDUBON, Minn. (KVRR) – The Audubon Fire Department is asking for your help for information on a house they say was purposely set on fire with people inside.

It happened around eleven Tuesday night at 320 Eagle Street.

Someone inside the home saw someone start it on fire and called 911.

When crews arrived, they saw flames coming out of upper level windows. The fire department says it contained the bedroom fire in five minutes. Crews stayed on the scene for an hour and a half.

Everyone in the home got out safely, but a dog died.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact the Becker County Sheriff’s Office at 218-847-2661 or the arson hotline at 1-800-723-2020 or at mnaiia.org.