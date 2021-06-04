Two people dead after shooting in Wahpeton home

WAHPETON, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) – Wahpeton police say two people are dead in a shooting early Friday at a home on the city’s north side.

Officers responded about 2:30 a.m. Friday after a woman reported being threatened by a man with a gun. As they attempted to make contact with those inside the house, they heard a gunshot.

Police were not able to make any further contact and called in the Southern Valley Special Response Team who entered the house where they found the man and woman dead from gunshot wounds.

The incident remains under investigation.