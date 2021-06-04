UPDATE: Audubon convenience store robbery suspect turns himself in

UPDATE: Twenty-six-year-old Alexander Butcher of Coon Rapids was arrested Friday afternoon after turning himself into the Becker County Sheriff’s Office.

AUDUBON, Minn. (KVRR) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery at a convenience store in Audubon.

The robbery at Orton’s Cenex Convenience Store was reported shortly before 1:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators say a male suspect passed a note to a clerk demanding cash and said he had a gun. He got away with an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes. No one was hurt.

The suspect arrived and left on foot. He’s described as white, about 6 feet tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Becker County Sheriff at 218-847-2661.