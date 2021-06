Watch: Deer makes surprise visit to Roseau Community School

ROSEAU, Minn. (KVRR) – There was a big surprise during the last day of classes at Roseau Community School.

On Thursday, a deer made its way into the school by crashing through a window.

Surveillance video shows the startled deer coming out of the nurse’s office and running down a hallway.

The deer had a few cuts and scratches from the incident, but was able go back outside with a little help from school staff members.