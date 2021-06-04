Woman hospitalized, suspect sought after stabbing in south Fargo

FARGO (KVRR) – Police are looking for a male suspect following a stabbing in south Fargo.

Police were called just before 7:00 a.m. Friday to a report of a bloody, unconscious woman on the east side of a strip mall near Party City at 4340 13th Ave. S.

A sanitation worker found the woman lying near a dumpster. The woman was transported to a local hospital. Her condition is unknown.

A witness told police they saw a black male, approximately 5’9” to 6’1”, wearing a white t-shirt with blood stains, black sweat paints or track pants, has very white teeth, and has a short, fade hair cut was seen leaving southbound.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage is encouraged to call investigations at 701-241-1405. Tips may be submitted with keyword FARGOPD to 847411.