Enderlin’s Joe Hurlburt Wins ND Gatorade Player Of Year

The junior averaged a double-double for the Eagles on the season

ENDERLIN, ND (KVRR) – Enderlin High’s Joe Hurlbert took home the North Dakota Gatorade Player of the Year. The Eagles junior averaged a double double with more than 22 points 14 rebounds per game leading the team to a Class B. semifinal game. He’ll head into his senior year with having wracked up more than 1,600 points and 100 rebounds. The two time class B. All State selection is taking his talents to the PAC 12, where he’ll play for Colorado the following the year. His head coach, Calvin Kraft, is just happy to have him for another year.

“We’re going to have a banner hanging that says Joe Hurlbert before he’s even gone so you it’s just kind of a special kind of thing,” Kraft said. “You kind of pinch yourself. We started this thing a long time ago and he’s been playing since 7th grade so it’s really good that, hey, we’re not even finished and we hope that there’s an even bigger peice of the pie out there and he’s excited about that, too. So it’s just fun to have him back and his brother, Gus. We have Alijah and Carson. We have a good group back so there’s unfinished business but it’s very to get some individual accolades especially when it was on his radar.”

Hulbert was on a visit to Colorado over the weekend.