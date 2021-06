Vehicle Fire Causes Traffic To Backup On I-94 in Fargo & West Fargo

FARGO, N.D. — Fire crews rushing into action after a vehicle catches fire on I-94 near the 9th Street East and Veterans Boulevard exits.

The fire was reported around 6 p.m. Sunday and backed up westbound traffic.

Crews from Fargo and West Fargo responded to put it the fire out.

The vehicle appears to be a total loss.

The cause is unknown at this time.