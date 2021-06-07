Bemidji St. Goalie Zach Driscoll Transfers To UND

The three year Beaver led the WCHA in saves in the 2020-21 season

GRAND FORKS, ND (KVRR) – UND has landed Bemidji State goal, Zach Driscoll, who transfers after three years with the Beavers. The eight time WCHA goalie of the week led the league with 696 saves last season, good for 3rd nationally. The year before that, he finished with just over 1.6 goals against in 37 games and three shutouts in league play. He’s got seven in his collegiate career. Before that, Driscoll was with St. Cloud State for a year then decided to transfer and red shirt the following year. UND lost two of their goalies from last year’s squad (Adam Scheel to the NHL and Peter Thome to a transfer).