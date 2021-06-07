Children’s Miracle Network Golf Tournament raises funds for children

100 percent of the proceeds raised at the tournament will go directly towards local children at Sanford Health.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) –An annual golf tournament is helping raise funds for sick children at Sanford Health.

Remax Legacy Realty and Designer Homes of Fargo-Moorhead are hosting the fifth annual Children’s Miracle Network Golf Tournament and are aiming to raise over $25,000.

Since its inception, the tournament has helped raise over $126,000 to aid in research, purchasing medical equipment and funding programs tailored to help sick and injured children.

“We have 144 golfers, 36 teams and they pay $500 for a team. So, with the tournament it is all about the children. So that’s why they come out and they support us and the hospital itself,” Re/Max Legacy Managing Broker Brenda Martinson said.

