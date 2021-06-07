Fargo’s Northside Pool named in honor of Roger G. Gress

Gress has worked with the park district for 36 years before retiring in 2016.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Park District unveils a new name for one of its locations.

“We are renaming the Northside Recreational Pool after our past Executive Director Roger Gress,” Fargo Park District Executive Director Dave Leker said.

“It’s like I got bit by the park bug years ago and that bug has never left me. It’s just in my system. Besides the family at home, I’ve always said I have a park family and they will always be a family. Well, it’s a very special day for me. As I would say for me and my park family and my family. This was just a project we started when I was first appointed director in 1996,” Gress said.

The Harry Holland Pool was moved next to Fargo North High School where the Gress Pool is now. With that project, Gress has helped increase the pool’s volume.

“We had about 32,000 people show up that summer after the pool previously had 7,000 people,” Fargo Park District Assistant Director of Recreation Dave Klundt said.

The renaming comes on the same day all five public pools in Fargo open. The others are Island Park, Madison, Davies, and the Southwest Recreation Pool.

The Gress Pool was open to the public all day for free. Gress’ grandchildren are the first ones in the water. Swimmers say they are happy with the renaming of the pool.

“It’s exciting. It’s exciting for him to get some recognition for the pool and his work with the Fargo Park District,” Swimmer Josh Syverson said.

“It’s awesome. It’s a great way to honor family and celebrate traditions of the family of the park district and family around and all of the families to come here and go swimming,” Swimmer Sarah Gress-Winter said.

