Father says teenage stabbing victim not expected to survive

FARGO (KVRR) – The father of Jupiter Paulsen, the teenage girl who was stabbed near a Fargo strip mall Friday, says his daughter is not expected to survive.

“We just got word from the doctor today that our baby girl is too far gone and there isn’t anything they can do. Just to gather family and to say our goodbyes” Robert Paulsen said on a GoFundMe page created on his daughter’s behalf.

“This is a very dark moment in our lives. Thank you all for the prayers, shares, and donations.”

Police were called just before 7:00 a.m. Friday to a report of a bloody, unconscious woman on the east side of a strip mall near Party City at 4340 13th Ave. S. The girl was beaten, strangled and stabbed more than 20 times while she was riding a skateboard to her mother’s home before she went to work.

Twenty-three-year-old Arthur Kollie is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and robbery.

