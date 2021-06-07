Judge orders Staples man to prison, $12 million restitution for Minneapolis arson

Bryce Williams

MINNEAPOLIS (KVRR) – A Staples, Minn. man was sentenced to 27 months in federal prison for his role in the arsons at the Minneapolis Police Department’s Third Precinct building.

Twenty-six-year-old Bryce Williams was indicted by a federal grand jury in August. The fire was started on May 28, during the riots immediately following the death of George Floyd.

Federal prosecutors say surveillance video showed Williams standing near the entrance of the Third Precinct holding a Molotov cocktail while other co-conspirators lit the wick. The device was taken into the building by a co-conspirator and was used to start a fire.

Williams was also ordered to pay $12 million in restitution and serve two years of supervised release.