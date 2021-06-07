Minnesota Capitol will reopen Thursday

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KVRR) – The Minnesota State Capitol will reopen to the public on Thursday, June 10.

State officials say the Capitol will be open regular weekday hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Weekend hours will resume at a later date.

The Minnesota Historical Society Information Desk on the Capitol’s First Floor will be open and providing information for self-guided tours. Guided tours are expected to resume later this summer.

The public will once again be able to reserve space in the Capitol for meetings and events.

Events will continue to be permitted on the Upper Mall, Lower Mall, and Leif Erikson Park.

The Capitol was closed in March 2020 as the pandemic forced the Legislature to meet remotely. A temporary fence went up after riots erupted following the death of George Floyd.