Moorhead Girls Lax’s Henemen Takes Home Play Of The Week

Lauren Henemen helped lift the spuds to a Class 8A sectional playoff win

MOORHEAD, MINN (KVRR) – Another tough choice for the Chris Heise High School Play of the Week but the voters have answered. The winner is Lauren Heneman of Moorhead Girls Lacrosse, who took home almost 63% of the vote.

In the girls Class 8A Lacrosse section tournament game against Sartell-Sauk Rapids. Lauren Henemen took her chances in traffic and it paid off, as she scored an off-balanced goal on the bottom shelf. After giving up their first score, the spuds more than made up for it, winning 13-6. They would fall in the next round, though.

Congrats to Henemen on taking home the latest POTW!