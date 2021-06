Fargo strip mall fire was intentionally set

FARGO (KVRR) – A fire that gutted a large portion of a Fargo strip mall last month was intentionally set.

The May 11 fire at 3242 20th St. South tore through Bodyworks Physical Therapy and GiGi’s Playhouse.

No one was seriously injured. One firefighter had minor injuries.

Fargo Fire Marshal Ryan Erickson says Fargo Police are conducting a criminal investigation.

About half of the building was destroyed. Damages were estimated at $1.25 million.