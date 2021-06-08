Lawsuit claims FedEx ruined hundreds of cases of SunButter

FARGO (KVRR) – The Fargo-based maker of SunButter is suing FedEx, claiming the company ruined hundreds of cases of the sunflower spread.

In a federal lawsuit, SunButter says it hired FedEx to ship 420 cases of SunButter pouches from Fargo to a school district in Sacramento, Calif.

SunButter says all but 60 cases of the product were damaged and that the entire shipment was rejected and returned by the customer.

SunButter estimates the damages at around $15,000.

An attorney for FedEx wasn’t immediately available for comment.