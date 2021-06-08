LIVE: Ticketed Shows Mean Bigger Acts At Red River Valley Fair

Some Concerts Will Be Ticketed This Year

We are just over a month away from the return of the Red River Valley Fair.

COVID forced organizers to cancel in 2020.

But they’re back this year, with a few key changes.

This year’s fair is longer, running 10 days from July 9th through the 18th.

Also, some of this year’s concerts will be ticketed

You’ll still be able to buy concert ticket bundles together with fair passes.

RRVF CEO Cody Cashman says the extra cost will be worth it with the acts they’re bringing in this year, which include STYX and Chris Young.

He adds, “Way better acts this year, and I think you’ll see that it’s the best lineup we’ve ever had, and charge a small amount. And I challenge everyone to go online and see what I’m talking about.”

Click here for more info on tickets ahead of next month’s fair.