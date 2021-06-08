Teen stabbing victim in Fargo dies, suspect to face murder charge

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Sources confirm with KVRR News that 14-year-old Daisy “Jupiter” Paulsen has died after being brutally attacked last week in Fargo.

Her father, Robert Paulsen, says his daughter was riding her skateboard to her moms home before she had work on Friday morning.

She was randomly attacked by 23-year-old Arthur Kollie who is accused of stabbing the teen more than 20 times, while beating and strangling her near Party City.

Kollie was arraigned on Monday on charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault and robbery.

Assistant Cass County States Attorney Katherine Naumann says she plans to file a murder charge against Kollie.

Bail was set at $1 million.