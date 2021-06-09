Bismarck City Commission kills chicken proposal

BISMARCK, N.D. – City leaders in Bismarck have killed a proposal to allow chickens within city limits.

The Bismarck City Commission denied a request from the city Planning and Zoning Commission to hold a public hearing on a potential ordinance that would have allowed city residents to keep up to four chickens.

Commissioner Steve Marquardt said he was concerned about disposal of chicken feces and commissioners had received emails from residents opposing the ordinance.

Marquardt says the city needs a lot of things but chickens aren’t one of them.