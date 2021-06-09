Fundraiser established to save oldest building in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – A fundraiser has established to save the oldest building in Grand Forks.

A log cabin, which served as Grand Forks’ first post office, was built in 1868.

Grand Forks County Historical Society Director Leah Byzewski says the 153 year-old cabin is in need of expensive repairs. Several logs have water and insect damage and need to be replaced.

The cabin is owned by the Grand Forks County Historical Society and is located on the grounds. It often serves as a backdrop for high school graduation pictures, prom photos, and wedding portraits.

Organizers hope to raise $30,000.