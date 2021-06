Moorhead Lacrosse Wins Section Title: Claims Spot at State

Beat Buffalo 11-7

BUFFALO, Minn — In just their second season as a program, Moorhead boys lacrosse had a winning season and now have taken it even further.

The Spuds took down Buffalo, 11-7 in the Section 8A Championship Wednesday to clinch a spot in the state tournament for the first team.

The bracket will be set on Friday.