Police investigate stabbing in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Police in Moorhead responded to a report of a stabbing Tuesday night. It happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 800-block of Belsly Blvd.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a superficial cut to his hand. He refused medical treatment on the scene.

Another man who is an acquaintance of the victim was taken into custody, but was later released.

The incident is under investigation. Police believe there is no threat to the public.