Police searching for dog owner after bite incident in Fargo

FARGO (KVRR) – Fargo Police are investigating a dog bite report in the area of 12th Avenue South and 14th Street.

Police say the victim could not get information from the dog owner before the dog and owner left the area. Police are trying to locate the owner of the dog to verify vaccinations to avoid having the victim go through unnecessary rabies shots.

The dog’s owner is described as a white male, approximately 50-60 years old, and under six-feet tall. He was wearing a blue baseball cap and a black U2 T-shirt featuring The Joshua Tree album.

The dog is a yellow lab and was being walked with a green John Deere leash.

Anyone with information can call the Community Service Officer number at 701-241-8284.