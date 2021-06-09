Record Number of Players at OTA’s/Mini-Camp Helping Vikings Create Chemistry

Had 81 of 85 player report to TCO Performance Center

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — After two weeks of organized team activities at TCO Performance Center, the Minnesota Vikings have moved into the mini-camp phase of the off season.

Its a new change for teams this year as both were virtually last season.

However, it hasn’t stopped the Vikings from getting off to a strong start. Out of 86 players on the roster, 81 were there for both weeks of OTA’s which was a league high. Having that big of a turnout has created chemistry among the team.

After finishing 7-9 and missing out on the playoffs head coach Mike Zimmer says its important.

“Most really good teams have very good chemistry,” Zimmer said. “They get along with one another and don’t complain or sit there and gripe about the coaches and what this other guy gets to do or they don’t get to do. Everything in life, you want to enjoy the guys you’re working with and want to enjoy coming to work. I think that has been what this football team is doing lately.”

The Vikes have two more mini-camp sessions before training camp begins in mid-July.