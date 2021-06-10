GOP-led panel to redraw North Dakota redistricting maps

BISMARCK, N.D. – Republicans will lead a new committee that will redraw North Dakota’s legislative districts this year.

A redistricting committee of 14 Republicans and two Democrats was picked Wednesday during a meeting of Legislative Management, by a panel of lawmakers that handles the Legislature’s business between sessions.

The lawmakers will draw an outline for legislative redistricting, which is done every 10 years after a federal census. It helps ensure that each member of the Legislature represents about the same number of people.

Proportionately, the new redistricting committee is in-line with the Legislature’s makeup, with Democrats holding only 14% of legislative seats.