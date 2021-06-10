NDDOT working to repair buckled road

Fargo Public Works will also assist in the repairs to ensure safer and more reliable road conditions.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — If you’re thinking about heading out on the road, make sure to keep an eye out for damage as the pressure from extreme heat is causing roads to buckle under pressure.

“Main avenue pavement buckled from pressures from heat causing expansion,” NDDOT Fargo District Engineer Bob Walton said.

The roadway on Main Avenue just before merging onto Interstate 29 North is just one scenario as to what could happen under extreme weather conditions.

The roadway buckled across all four lanes of traffic, causing a partial road closure and temporary delays, but Fargo District Engineer for NDDOT, Bob Walton says the temporary fix is helping keep the roadway open.

“We put in a cold mix asphalt to get the road open last night and as we pulled material out that was crushed, it continued to buckle up and it was very unsafe for traffic. So we removed that stuff and put in temporary asphalt and there’s nothing wrong with leaving that in,” said Walton.

Now the Department of Transportation is working with the city of Fargo to ensure commuters are met with safer and more reliable road conditions.

“We will work with the city of Fargo in the next couple of weeks to replace that asphalt with a permanent asphalt that would be serviceable through the winter,” Walton Said.

“We’ll make further repairs that are more permanent and then eventually come back and pout concrete back in place so that it’s brand new. There will be lane closures so that we can get the equipment in and the people in and make the proper repairs,” Fargo Public Works Services Manager Paul Fiechtner said.

For drivers who may be concerned with whether or not it is safe to drive on the repaired buckled road, Walton says there’s no need to worry.

“It’s actually about 30 feet off the bridge so there’s solid ground beneath it and the material we’ve got in there it’s just fine for summertime,” said Walton.

Lane closures on main avenue just before the merging onto I-29 North will begin as early as next week. There is no set date as to when the repairs will be completed.