Update: Shots fired during robbery attempt in Fargo

FARGO (KVRR) – Another armed robbery attempt has been reported in Fargo.

Sgt. Mike Bernier says an employee of Mister Money on 33rd St. S. fired multiple shots at the suspect. At this time, there are no reported injuries to bystanders or the suspect.

The suspect fled the scene in a stolen vehicle. Officers recovered the vehicle in the area of 6th Ave. S. and 23rd St. The suspect is still at large.

Police are also looking for a man suspected of robbing the M&H convenience store on Main Ave. Wednesday. The same person, 21 year-old Hunter Havisto, is also suspected of robberies at the Walmart and Casey’s on 13th Ave. S. Tuesday night.

Police have not determined if Havisto can be tied to Thursday’s robbery.