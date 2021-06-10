WE Fest making upgrades for 2021

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KVRR/KDLM) – Organizers of WE Fest in Detroit Lakes are making upgrades to the facility ahead of the festival in August.

The event, owned by Live Nation announced that the general admission area will be larger and 200 feet closer to the main stage, which is being upgraded to improve sightlines.

The Saloon will be open to all ticket holders and a new deck has been added. Additional food options will also be available.

WE Fest will be held August 5-7 at the Soo Pass Ranch. Headliners include Florida Georgia Line, Dierks Bentley and Blake Shelton with special guest MC, Kellie Pickler.