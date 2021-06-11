At least 8 charges pending against serial robbery suspect Havisto

FARGO (KVRR) – Numerous charges are pending against a Fargo man accused of recently robbing several Fargo businesses.

According to the Cass County Jail, 21-year-old Hunter Havisto is being held on four counts of armed robbery, one count of robbery with strong-arm tactics, two counts of automobile theft and burglary.

Havisto is suspected of robbing the 13th Ave. Walmart and Casey’s on Tuesday, M&H convenience store on Main Avenue Wednesday and Mister Money on 33rd St. on Thursday.

A Mister Money employee fired shots at a car that Havisto used to get away from Thursday’s robbery. Havisto was not injured.

Police located the abandoned stolen car in the area of 6th Avenue and 23rd St. S. shortly before Havisto was arrested without incident.