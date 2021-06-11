Bail set at $500k cash-only for accused Fargo robber

FARGO (KVRR) – Bail has been set at $500,000 cash-only for the man accused of recently robbing four Fargo businesses.

Twenty-one-year-old Hunter Havisto made his first court appearance Friday in Cass County District Court.

Havisto is charged with four counts of robbery, one count of attempted robbery, two counts of burglary and three counts of theft.

Havisto is accused of robbing the 13th Ave. Walmart and Casey’s on Tuesday, M&H convenience store on Main Avenue Wednesday and Mister Money on 33rd St. on Thursday.

A Mister Money employee fired shots at a stolen car that Havisto used to get away from Thursday’s robbery. He was not injured.

Havisto was arrested without incident Thursday after police located the stolen car in the area of 6th Avenue and 23rd St. S.

A Cass County prosecutor told Judge John Irby that Havisto “led the community on a one-man crime spree.”

His next court appearance is July 15th.