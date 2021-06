Driver dead after car hits tree in Bemidji

BEMIDJI, Minn. (KVRR) – Police in Bemidji say alcohol was a factor in a fatal crash involving a car that collided with a tree.

The crash was reported Thursday at 4:26 a.m.

Firefighters removed the driver from the car and transported the victim to Sanford Medical Center, where the victim died.

The name of the victim has not been released.