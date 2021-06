Gunshots reported in south Fargo

FARGO (KVRR) – Police responded to a report of gun shots in south Fargo Friday morning.

Police say the report came from the 4300 block of 18th Ave. S. at around 9:50 a.m.

Officers located shell casings. There are no suspect or vehicle descriptions at this time.

Anyone with information can text a tip with keyword FARGOPD to 847411.