Mustangs Golf Second To Bring Home First Sheyenne Title This Spring

The Class A Title comes roughly one week after the baseball team won their first state tournament

WEST FARGO, ND (KVRR) -Sheyenne High School has only been around for six years. The boys basketball team has made some noise these last few season, the Baseball team just won their first title; now boys golf joins the party.

Two second places finishes in the past but this season, mustangs are Class A. State champions for the first time after rounding out the tournament atop the leaderboard earlier this week with 598 strokes, three better than Grand Forks Red River. Senior Layton Bartley was the top finisher on the team at 4-over, the ninth best individual score. Bennett Persoon was just three spots behind him, finishing at 6-over. Head coach Dan Wolf gives his squad credit for getting it done under unique circumstances.

“Boy, it was such a crazy year for everyone in almost every way you can imagine,” Wolf said. “I think, we talked about this with the kids and parents. It was a tight-knit group of guys. I think they really supported one another. We really tried to emphasize this year the importance of being a team and even if you didn’t have your best stuff going that day, to support your teammates and not to give up on yours.”

The mustangs have six seniors moving on after this year but eight underclassman that are here to stay for at least the next two years.